MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.26 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

