Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100,234 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

