MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 14.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $195,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $2,914,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.00. 17,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,322. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $842.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.