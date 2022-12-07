Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Purchased by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for 1.6% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Merus worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merus Trading Down 0.7 %

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

MRUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 5,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,184. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

