Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00013017 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $753,133.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,744,019 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

