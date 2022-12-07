Meter Governance Price Hits $2.30 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $831,070.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00013463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,742,056 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.34644817 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $826,612.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.