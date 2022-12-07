MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,511,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077,197 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,104,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.