Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Life Storage worth $78,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 83.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,179. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

