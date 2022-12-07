Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $84,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 212.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,752 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,773 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.