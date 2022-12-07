Millennium Management LLC Buys 710,268 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Ally Financial worth $72,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

