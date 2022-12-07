Millennium Management LLC Purchases 81,783 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of HubSpot worth $69,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $270.25. 5,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,356. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $789.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.78 and a 200 day moving average of $307.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

