MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.99. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 8,797 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
MINISO Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.06.
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
