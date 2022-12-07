MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.99. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 8,797 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.