Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stake Lifted by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

