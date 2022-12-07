Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $30.49

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $31.40. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 18,567 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

