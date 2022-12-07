Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,821 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Momentive Global worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

