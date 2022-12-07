MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.86% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.43.

MongoDB Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $25.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. 227,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,313. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.02.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

