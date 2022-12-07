Moonbeam Market Capitalization Reaches $196.30 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002533 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $196.30 million and $12.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00057262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025098 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 460,518,960 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.