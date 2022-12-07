Moonriver (MOVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $8.20 or 0.00048732 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $47.63 million and $3.01 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,578,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,808,414 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

