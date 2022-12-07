Morgan Stanley Boosts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 210

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

