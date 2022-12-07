Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 267,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.29. 101,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,079. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.