Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 18,315 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,945 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 82,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.