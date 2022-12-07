Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,060 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,085. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

