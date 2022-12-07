Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

