Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

WMB traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 164,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,979. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

