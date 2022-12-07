Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 113,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $153.97. 153,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,088. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

