Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,062. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

