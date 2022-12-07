Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,722. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.44.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

