Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $19.97. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

