Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 1,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 106,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

