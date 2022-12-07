N-able (NYSE:NABL) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Head to Head Review

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for N-able and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 0 2 0 3.00 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 4 20 0 2.83

Volatility & Risk

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $151.31, suggesting a potential upside of 53.18%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than N-able.

N-able has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million 5.74 $110,000.00 $0.06 183.53 Take-Two Interactive Software $3.50 billion 4.74 $418.02 million ($0.11) -900.64

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 3.22% 4.01% 2.34% Take-Two Interactive Software -2.44% 6.01% 3.32%

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats N-able on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

