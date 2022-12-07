National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

