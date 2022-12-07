National Bank Financial Raises Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$5.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

