National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NSA opened at $38.23 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

