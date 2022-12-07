Neo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.99 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00040476 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $479.79 million and $23.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $938.29 or 0.05575849 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00497210 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.14 or 0.29980644 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
