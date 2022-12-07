Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 205.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $306.75. 247,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,366. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $632.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

