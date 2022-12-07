Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $612.04 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $612.04 million and $1.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00005270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

