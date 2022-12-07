Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $612.04 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $612.04 million and $1.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00005270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $959.26 or 0.05634824 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00505667 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.64 or 0.30490552 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
