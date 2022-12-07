New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.56, but opened at 4.76. New Found Gold shares last traded at 4.76, with a volume of 1,632 shares trading hands.

New Found Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

