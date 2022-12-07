Nicholas Jason Singer Acquires 283,286 Shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Jason Singer purchased 283,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $929,178.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,181.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ERNA traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 179,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,787. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $127.60.
