Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,180,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,106,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 187,138 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 19,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.