Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 333,449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,254,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

GBT stock remained flat at $68.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Several brokerages have commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

