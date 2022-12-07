Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 333,449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,254,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance
GBT stock remained flat at $68.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.