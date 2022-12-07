Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Criteo by 2.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 461,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,822. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

