Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 57,100 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Li Auto by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after buying an additional 1,799,177 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Li Auto by 33.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ LI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,074. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

