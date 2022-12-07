Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PWUP remained flat at $10.26 on Wednesday. 102,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,774. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.