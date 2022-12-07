Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 120,549 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,549 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.