Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 15,502 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 597,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,889,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

