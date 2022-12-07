Northern 3 VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.7 %

NTN stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.86. Northern 3 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £106.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

