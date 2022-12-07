Northern 3 VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.7 %
NTN stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.86. Northern 3 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £106.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
