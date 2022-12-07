NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.95. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 10,557 shares trading hands.

NG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,353 shares of company stock worth $970,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

