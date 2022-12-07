Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,351. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,496 shares of company stock valued at $23,745,521. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

