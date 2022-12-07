ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.
ObsEva Price Performance
OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
