ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ObsEva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

