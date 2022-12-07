Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,122.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,026.67.

OCDGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC lowered Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 550 ($6.71) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.26) to GBX 420 ($5.12) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

